Two Hattiesburg women charged in weekend dog fighting bust

Two Hattiesburg women were charged in connection to a dog fighting ring bust out of Washington County, Alabama.

Kenyora Todd and Maranda Fenton of Hattiesburg were charged with dog fighting Sunday, according to Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer.

According to WALA News, 23 people total were charged in connection to the bust. Four pit bulls were rescued, several others ran away during the arrest. Six guns and up to $7,000 in cash was confiscated from the scene. Fourty-one vehicles, marijuana, prescription drugs and cell phones were also confiscated. There were also tools found that were used in the dog fight, such as chains.

Stringer told WALA that investigators with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) out of New York are now involved with the case. They'll review the evidence. Depending on their findings, Stringer says the suspects could face more charges.

Stringer also said that 41 vehicles impounded at the scene, none of the owners have come to claim them as of Monday evening.

One of the vehicles was reported stolen, another was brand new and still had paper tags, according to WALA.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, deputies from Wayne County assisted in the bust by transporting suspects who were arrested at the scene.

