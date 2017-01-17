HPD investigating armed robbery

A suspect on a bike is being sought in connection to a weekend armed robbery. Source: Raycom News Network

Hattiesburg police are investigating a weekend armed robbery in the Hub City.

“On Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Franklin Street in reference to an armed robbery,” said Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler. “Upon arrival they met the victim who advised they had been sitting in a vehicle outside the store when a black male on a bicycle came up and displayed a knife demanding money.”

Traxler added that the victim complied and the suspect fled on the bike.

The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

