Boltons sentencing hearing rescheduled

After more than five hours of deliberation, a jury returned more than a dozen guilty verdicts on Forrest County Chief Deputy Charles Bolton and his wife, Linda, all related to federal tax crimes.

After more than five hours of deliberation, a jury returned more than a dozen guilty verdicts on Forrest County Chief Deputy Charles Bolton and his wife, Linda, all related to federal tax crimes.

Boltons led out in the custody of US Marshals./Photo credit: WDAM

Boltons led out in the custody of US Marshals./Photo credit: WDAM

Here is a timeline of the events leading to their guilty verdicts.

Here is a timeline of the events leading to their guilty verdicts.

Charles and Linda Bolton escorted by U.S. Marshals to the Forrest County Jail. Source: WDAM

Charles and Linda Bolton escorted by U.S. Marshals to the Forrest County Jail. Source: WDAM

Former Forrest County Chief Deputy Charles Bolton and his wife Linda’s sentencing hearing set for Jan. 18th has been continued again.

An order from District Judge Keith Starrett sets the hearing date to Feb. 3, 2017.

“This matter is before the Court sua sponte. The sentencing hearing in this case, currently set for Jan. 18, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., is hereby continued until Feb. 3, 2017, at 10:00 a.m.,” said Starrett in a written order.

Boltons' attorneys and government prosecutors held a telephone conference on Jan. 13th with Judge Starrett, and the continuance order was filed shortly after.

The Bolton sentencing was originally scheduled for the morning of Dec. 19, but was pushed back due to delays in the sentencing of Artie Fletcher and Kenneth Fairley.

The Boltons, who own Sports 22 and Hall Avenue Package Store were indicted in March 2016 each on 10 counts of tax evasion and filing false tax returns. They face up to three years and $100,000 in fines for each of the false tax return conviction. Charles also faces up to five years in prison and additional $100,000 fines for the counts of tax evasion.

Charles Bolton was convicted on four counts of tax evasion, not guilty on one count of tax evasion and guilty on all five counts related to filing a false tax return.

Linda Bolton was convicted on five counts of filing a false tax return and not guilty on one count of tax evasion, with a “no verdict” being reached on the remaining four.

They both remain free on $25,000 unsecured bonds and are set to appear before Judge Starrett on Feb. 3, 2017 at 10 a.m.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.