Jury selection underway in 2012 murder trial - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jury selection underway in 2012 murder trial

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
Connect
Tamira Peoples. Source: FCSD Tamira Peoples. Source: FCSD
FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A jury was selected for a Forrest County murder trial Tuesday morning. 

Trial for Tamira Peoples will begin this week for the role she allegedly played in the murder of a Forrest County woman back in 2012. 

Police say the shooting occurred at about 10 a.m. in Building E of the Briarfield Apartments on East Second Street November 5, 2012.

Two women were shot, and Samina Gholar died at the scene. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly