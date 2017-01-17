Jury selection underway in 2012 murder trial

Some folks in Hattiesburg were celebrating an early Earth Day Thursday.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi received over $670,000 from the NCAA Wednesday to use towards "student-athlete welfare" in the athletic program.More >>
Confusion about enforcement of Lamar County's noise ordinance on construction sites is now costing taxpayers more than $15,000.More >>
A Pine Belt hospital has received several reports from people in the area regarding bogus phone calls posing as a hospital employee.More >>
Three men have been charged with various drug charges after a search warrant was executed in Jones County.More >>
