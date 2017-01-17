Jury selection underway in 2012 murder trial

Hattiesburg police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown.

Hattiesburg police say the woman who allegedly shot and killed a neighbor and wounded her mother on Monday may be traveling in a stolen car. Police are looking for Tamira Peoples, 37, on murder and aggravated

A jury was selected for a Forrest County murder trial Tuesday morning.

Trial for Tamira Peoples will begin this week for the role she allegedly played in the murder of a Forrest County woman back in 2012.

Police say the shooting occurred at about 10 a.m. in Building E of the Briarfield Apartments on East Second Street November 5, 2012.

Two women were shot, and Samina Gholar died at the scene.

