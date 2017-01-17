WATCH LIVE: State of the State address - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

WATCH LIVE: State of the State address

Governor Phil Bryant. Photo Credit: AP Governor Phil Bryant. Photo Credit: AP
JACKSON, MS (WDAM) -

Governor Phil Bryant will highlight the successes of last year and present his expectations to make 2017 a successful year in his State of the State address.

Watch live here. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly