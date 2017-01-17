North Lamar Water Association lifts boil water notice

LAMAR COUNTY (WDAM) – North Lamar Water Association lifts the boil water notice for customers with homes from the intersection of Old Hwy. 24 and Summer Place, including the Summer Place Subdivision, to the intersection of Old Hwy. 24 and West Lake Road. Still if you have questions, please contact the utility at northlamarwater@comcast.net or 601-264-1157.
