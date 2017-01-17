Crash causing delays on interstate near Evelyn Gandy exit

An accident is causing lane closures on I-59 near exit 69. Source: RNN

A crash is causing traffic delays on I-59 near the Evelyn Gandy Exit.

According to MDOT, the right northbound lane by exit 69 is blocked to motorists at this time.

If you are traveling in this area use caution while the scene is cleared.

Traffic could be delayed for up to an hour.

