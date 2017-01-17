Forecast: Two weather systems may bring severe weather to the Pine Belt.

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt!

Not much change is in the forecast for today and Wednesday with highs in the 70s with a passing shower possible.

The rest of the of the week into the weekend will likely bring some big changes.

On Thursday we will run the risk of some possible severe weather and heavy rain.

After a quick break on Friday a more potent system is expected to impact the area on Saturday and possibly into Sunday. This system will likely bring a threat for severe weather to the entire area.

Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, damaging winds and hail along with heavy rain are the main threats.

Since we have two systems to impact the area please make sure your weather radios are working properly from Thursday into the weekend.

We will continue to monitor the situation and let you know as more data is made available to us.

On the bright side , however, some much cooler weather is expected to arrive by Monday.

