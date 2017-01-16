Woman jumps out of vehicle seconds before crash

This is a news release from the Jones County Fire Council.

A woman was injured after her vehicle left the roadway, striking a concrete bridge support, flipping onto its roof and landing nose down into a stream running under the bridge.

Late Sunday night, units from Powers and Sandersville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Smith Chapel Road near Magnolia Road. When firefighters arrived, they found the white car lying on its roof down a steep embankment, sitting partially in the water.

According to the driver of the vehicle, she exited the vehicle only seconds before her car left the road. It was believed that she sustained minor injuries and was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.

MOBILE USERS: View photos from the scene here.

A section of Smith Chapel Road was completely shut down during rescue and cleanup operations. The cause of the accident is unknown.

Emergency personnel on scene included Powers and Sandersville Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department and Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell.

Fire apparatus included Powers Heavy Rescue, Rescue 2, Brush 1 and Command 1.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved,