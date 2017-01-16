International door company in Laurel rebrands

Masonite's Laurel employees learned about their company's new brand. Source: WDAM

Masonite, an international door company, presented its new brand and logo to Laurel employees Monday afternoon at the Arabian Theater.

Company officials are refocusing their image to include more community engagement. The green interlocking M logo portrays the company collaborating with its customers. Masonite also strives to engage more with its employees, providing tools and development opportunities within the business.

In 2016, the international door company held a food bank drive for the Laurel community. This year, they want to provide more job opportunities for Laurel High School seniors and immigrants.

Stephen Ulmer has worked with the company for 22 years.

“Everybody is excited about it,” Ulmer said. “We got a new logo, new colors and everything else."

Masonite opened a plant in Laurel in 1924.

