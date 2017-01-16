Wayne Co. restaurant cited by state health department

It is a counter-type restaurant, sitting on beat four Shubuta Road in Wayne County, that recently served up a "C" rating from the state health department.

Ramey's Number 2 Market Deli was hit with a complaint that led to an inspection on Jan. 5. According to the inspection report, some areas of inspection were not observed by the inspector. While that does not necessarily mean the restaurant is out of compliance, it simply leaves a question mark.

However, the inspection did find the deli out of compliance when it came to insects, rodents or animals present. This "C" rating is a fall from its "B" rating that was given last summer.

A statement to WDAM 7 News from Ramey’s food stores reads in part, “we regret having received a failing grade as a result of this inspection and have already taken the necessary steps to correct any and all violations which had been observed.”

Details of the complaint that triggered the inspection are not listed with the report, and is the only complaint listed against the restaurant since the state started using the letter ratings almost 10 years ago.

Eight days after the initial inspection, there was a follow up. This time, the rating was brought back up to a "B" rating.

