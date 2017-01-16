Laurel residents celebrate MLK legacy with prayer breakfast

On Monday, dozens of Laurel residents turned out to celebrate the 28th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Prayer Breakfast that was held at the Cameron Center.

"The Do You know" Foundation of Mississippi sponsored the event. The theme was titled, "Life's Most Persistent and Urgent Question is, 'What are you doing for others?'"

The keynote speaker for the event was Pastor Jason Capers of Christ's Church of Laurel. His message was encouraging "Direct Action" in making the dreams of King to come true.

Part of the itinerary included reading of the scriptures, songs of praise and prayers for a stronger and more united community. Poems written by area students were also read.

The event was the culmination of a weekend-long series of events held in honor and memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

