Forecast: Mild weather to stay with us this week.

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

Our weather will likely not change much until around Thursday of this week.

For the most part expect mostly cloudy skies today with a shower possible with highs in the 70s but it certainly will be not an overly wet day as rain chances remain at 20%.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s for the rest of the week into the weekend.

As we head into Thursday a stronger system will approach the area and we could see some strong to severe thunderstorms that evening.

That heads out quickly and Friday looks mostly sunny then another system moves in for Saturday and Sunday and that may produce some strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Stay tuned!

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather