Sophomore Taytum Terrell leads undefeated Hattiesburg Soccer

Only a sophomore, Hattiesburg High’s Taytum Terrell has already piled up over 130 career goals and is a chief reason the Lady Tigers (11-0-2) are undefeated.



"I play select soccer, I run track and everything,” Terrell said. “It's like as I get older, I get more goals, get stronger. I work out and everything."

"She's one of those players that's really versatile,” said tenth-year Hattiesburg girls soccer coach Kathleen Adams. “She's fast. She's strong on the ball. She can take on players one-on-one. In the last game she beat five players at midfield and was able to dribble through and score. It's one of those things where it's very rare as a player that has all the attributes, that are strong attributes, of a soccer player and she carries them all."



One of the team’s captains and averaging 3 goals per game, Taytum is the clear leader for Hattiesburg. But to her sister Kendyl, a freshman on the team, Taytum's just the older sibling.



"We argue on the field and people are like, ‘Is that your sister?’” Taytum said. “I'm like, ‘Yeah.’ They know that we’re sisters because we argue or whatever."



The sibling rivalry works on the pitch, though. Kendyl is Hattiesburg's third-leading scorer and as a defender, she's one of the main reasons nine of Hattiesburg's 11 wins are shutouts.



"Sometimes Kendyl will play a huge ball, she has a strong foot,” Taytum said. “She’ll play a huge ball and with my speed I'll just run on to it. We work well together and we know what are players can do and what they can't do."



Atop Region 7-5A with just two regular season games remaining, the Lady Tigers are eager to avenge their loss in the first round of the 2016 playoffs.

But beyond this season and high school, Taytum has more ambitious goals.

"My whole life since I started select, I wanted to go to LSU,” Taytum said. “I've always wanted to go there. I hope to go there and see where that takes me. I'd like to play in the world cup but you have to set them [one at a time]. I want to go to LSU first and then wherever life takes me."

