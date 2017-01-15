Boy Scouts Troop 93 celebrates 7 Eagle Scouts

Boy Scout Troop 93 recognized seven Eagle Scouts Sunday afternoon at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church.

Eagle Scout is the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America program. Only 5 percent of Boy Scouts earn this honor each year. Noah Pickering, Evan Preusch, Gannon Priebe, Mark Rayburn, Harrison "Harry" Richardson, Ethan Rayburn and Sam Largen were added to this statistic.

Richardson started as a Cub Scout in 2nd grade then transitioned to Boy Scouts in 5th grade.

"It's pretty easy, because we're all together," Richardson said. "Most people have to do it by themselves, so they don't have much motivation. We all motivate each other and had each other, so it was a lot easier."

Largen also started in Cub Scouts.

"I've just been enjoying this whole experience with my friends," Largen said. "I'm just glad to do it with them."

Eagle Scouts are required to earn a total of 21 merit badges, be an active Life Scout for at least 6 months, serve in a leadership role as a Life Scout, organize a service project, participate in a Scoutmaster conference and complete a board of review for Eagle Scout rank.

Each boy presented an eagle pin to his mother and an eagle tie tack to his father at the ceremony.

