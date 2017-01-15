Boy Scouts Troop 93 celebrates 7 Eagle Scouts

The Perry County Board voted to reorganize three elementary schools in the district during a meeting at Tuesday night.More >>
Hattiesburg City Council members accepted a more than $900,000 construction bid for infrastructure improvements in midtown.More >>
The chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party was in Lamar County Tuesday night, to show support for local GOP candidates who are running in the state's upcoming municipal elections.More >>
A woman was sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after wrecking her car into a Hub City business.More >>
Southern District Public Service Commissioner Sam Britton said Tuesday no date has been set yet for a hearing between all three members of the Public Service Commission and the Arnold Line Water Association.More >>
