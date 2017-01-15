Motorcycle strikes coyote, injures two

This is a press release from the Jones County Fire Council.

Saturday afternoon, units from Glade, Powers and M&M Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of a one vehicle accident involving a motorcycle versus a coyote, according to a firefighter on scene.

A passerby at the scene stated that the driver couldn't avoid the coyote in time to avoid striking the animal, which resulted in a crash.

The adult male driver of the bike was said to have sustained moderate injuries and the adult female passenger sustained minor injuries. Both were transported by EMServ ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment. The condition of the coyote is unknown.

Emergency personnel on scene included Glade, Powers and M&M Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna and Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell.

