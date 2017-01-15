Victim identified in Hattiesburg church bus accident

Injuries have been reported in a church bus accident on US 98. Source: WDAM

One person is dead in an accident involving a church bus in West Hattiesburg.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for photos from the scene

The crash occurred at the intersection of Lake Forgetful and U.S. 98 near Wendy's around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

According to Lt. Jon Traxler with Hattiesburg police, upon arrival one person in a vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel, one person was confirmed dead at the scene, and was later identified as Allen Humphrey, 57, of Hattiesburg.

Injuries have been reported, but it is unclear how many were injured, or the extent of the injuries.

Heavy fog was covering the area.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.