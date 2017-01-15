Missing Jones brothers, 6, 9, found unharmed after hours in woods

First responders wait at a command post Saturday night for information about two missing children who were eventually found unharmed. Photo credit WDAM.

Two Jones County children who were reported missing Saturday afternoon were found several hours later unharmed.

The brothers, ages 6 and 9, wandered away from their Augusta Road home south of Ellisville into a wooded area around 5 p.m.

They were found by a search team just before 11 p.m. and were brought back home.

Teams from Jones and Forrest counties, along with the Mississippi Emergency Managment Agency, participated in the search.

"One of the fire departments, Team Four, Matt Runnels, was the captain of that team, they actually found the boys," said Caleb Worrell, public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council. "From what I understand, they were driving around on one of the roads shining their flashlights into the woods and they saw a reflection off the boys' eyes and started calling for them and the kids came out."

Worrell said a neighbor's dog stayed with the boys until they were rescued.

