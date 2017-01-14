High speed chase ends in Jones Co.

A high speed car chase in Hattiesburg Saturday afternoon ended in Jones County with a man behind bars.

Demetric Bridges, 34, of Natchez, was charged with felony eluding.

The chase ended on I-59 at mile marker 77 after the suspect's car broke down and caught fire.

It set grass on fire, which spread along the shoulder to a nearby fence-line. A volunteer firefighter estimated that over an acre was burned.

Moselle, South Jones and Southeast Jones Volunteer fire departments extinguished the grass fire.

No one was injured.

