Shelby museum to celebrate state bicentennial, camp centennial in 2017

Laurence Thomas (left) and Zack Cole from Southern Custom Exhibits of Anniston, Alabama, work on an exhibit in the World War Two Gallery at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum. Photo credit WDAM.

2017 is shaping up as a busy year for the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby.

In March, the museum will celebrate Mississippi's bicentennial with a two-day exhibit on the Gulf Coast at the old Veterans Hospital.

In July, it will mark the centennial of Camp Shelby.

And in a few weeks, the museum will re-open its much-anticipated World War Two Gallery.

It will feature new exhibits and new stories of courage and heroism.

"It's almost complete, late February, early March, we'll be ready to open our World War Two Gallery," said Melissa Koski, museum program specialist. "(The gallery will have) some wonderful images, some new stuff that you've never seen before. It's totally different, it'll be a totally new experience when you come back through."

The museum originally opened in October of 2001.

