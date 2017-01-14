Battle of the Bands held for MLK Day weekend

The MLK Community Development Corporation held a Battle of the Bands performance at the Laurel High School stadium Saturday.

The theme of the Martin Luther King event was "Retooling for the 21st Century."

Marching bands from Heidelberg, Meridian and Laurel High School played before a crowd of several hundred people.

“This is a wonderful day," said the Rev. Jerry James, the organizer of the event. "This is the best program that we have had in a number of years and I want to certainly take my hat off to all of the participants and all of those who have taken part. ”

The Community Service Award went to Jodi Babineaux for his participation and dedication to this celebration event.

