MLK parade held in Laurel

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

Nearly a thousand people were in attendance at Laurel's Martin Luther King Jr. parade Saturday.

The parade included marching bands, decorated floats and convertibles.

High Schools from Laurel, Heidelberg and Meridian were in attendance.

The event celebrated the birthday of the slain civil rights leader and was sponsored by the "Do You Know" foundation of Mississippi.

