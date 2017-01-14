Brittanny Dinkins, Lady Eagles with high aspirations

The amount of times Brittanny Dinkins’ name is mentioned when talking about Southern Miss Women’s Basketball begins to sound like a broken record.

But the senior guard keeps putting out “best of” mixtapes, her latest being a career-high 32-point performance in the Lady Eagles Thursday win over Old Dominion.

Dinkins added ten steals, which moved her up to fifth nationally in that category (62), eight assists and five rebounds in a Russell Westbrook-esque performance.

“Wow, that’s what I can say,” said Southern Miss women’s basketball coach Joye Lee-McNelis. “An unbelievable performance by Brittanny Dinkins and she did a tremendous job of really putting this team on her back and carrying us in multiple ways.”

Dinkins’ 32 points broke her own scoring record just five days after putting up 29 in a win over UTEP.

With big hopes for USM this season and personally beyond college, Dinkins knows she can’t take a night off.

“As I said in the beginning, I’m trying to do something that’s never been done,” said Dinkins, who leads the Lady Eagles averaging 17.4 points per game. “And that’s to win a championship. When you go into another level sometimes it demands a different you. This being my senior year and being a leader, it demands a lot out of me. For me, I don’t like letting people down. My coach believes in me, my teammates believe in me. They expect me to bring it every single day so I got to bring it.”

“When it's your senior year, it makes it really tough because you think it's all coming to an end,” Lee-McNelis said. “There's no guarantee of ever lacing up your shoes again or putting your hand in a huddle and calling it team. [Dinkins’] ultimate goal is to play at the next level. For that to happen, she has to have a spectacular year and I told her very early that every day's an interview."

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.