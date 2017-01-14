Millions facing fines for not having health insurance

If you haven’t signed up for health insurance, you may be getting a letter in the mail.

The IRS is sending out a warning to millions who have not signed up.

More than 7 million taxpayers could be facing hundreds of dollars in fines as a result of the federal healthcare law.

According to the Associated Press, you will likely get a letter if you claimed an exemption from the law which says most Americans should have health insurance, or if you paid a penalty for not having insurance in 2015.

You can sign up at Healthcare.gov before open enrollment ends on January 31.

