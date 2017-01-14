USM hires Erik Losey to coach offensive line

Southern Miss football officially announced on Friday the hiring of Erik Losey as an assistant coach to oversee the offensive line.

Losey joins the Golden Eagles after spending the past three seasons with East Tennessee State in the same position. Losey replaces offensive line coach Jack Wright who was not retained by Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson.



Prior to his time with the Buccaneers, Losey served as the offensive line coach at Alcorn State in 2013 under Hopson.



The new coach is tasked with taking over a group that lost five offensive linemen to graduation in 2016. Senior guard Devin Farrior and sophomore tackle Ty Pollard are the only two returning starters for USM.

