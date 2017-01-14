Oak Grove Basketball beats Petal 86-57 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Oak Grove Basketball beats Petal 86-57

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
Oak Grove's Xavier Daniels slams it home during the Warriors' 86-57 win over Petal on Friday. Courtesy: WDAM Oak Grove's Xavier Daniels slams it home during the Warriors' 86-57 win over Petal on Friday. Courtesy: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Here are some of the high school basketball and soccer scores from Friday night in the Pine Belt

Basketball

Boys: Oak Grove (86) Petal (57)
Girls: Oak Grove (49) Petal (36)

Boys: Laurel (82) West Jones (30)
Girls: Laurel (58) West Jones (70)



Boys: South Jones (30) Wayne County (51)
Girls: South Jones (49) Wayne County (48)


Boys: Hattiesburg (70) Stone County 82)
Girls: Hattiesburg (67) Stone County (26)

Soccer

Boys: Sumrall (12) Mendenhall (0)

Girls: Sumrall (5) Mendenhall (0)

Boys: Hattiesburg (2) Picayune (3)

Girls: Hattiesburg (8) Picayune (1)

Boys: Northeast Jones (3) Northeast Lauderdale (0)

Girls: Northeast Jones (2) Northeast Lauderdale (0)

Boys: West Jones (1) Laurel (0)

Girls: West Jones (7) Laurel (1)

Boys: Oak Grove (1) Brandon (3)

Girls: Oak Grove (3) Brandon (0)

Boys: Petal (0) Meridian (1)

Girls: Petal (3) Meridian (0)

