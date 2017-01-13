PRCC president Lewis reflects on Katrina recovery as his retirement nears

Dr. William Lewis (right), president of Pearl River Community College, speaks with Chuck Abadie, the college's director of public relations. Photo credit WDAM.

The president of Pearl River Community College is reflecting on his 17 years leading that college and helping plan a smooth transition as he gets close to retirement.

Dr. William Lewis, 70, is stepping down June 30.

Dr. Adam Breerwood, vice president for the Poplarville Campus and Hancock Center, will take over as PRCC's 11th president on July 1.

Lewis said it is time to leave, after nearly 50 years in education.

He said his greatest accomplishment was leading the recovery and rebuilding effort after Hurricane Katrina.

The storm did $50 million in damages, mostly to the Poplarville campus.

"It took a significant period of time, eleven years in fact, we just got our final check from FEMA just a couple of months ago and I never dreamed it would take eleven years to complete that work," Lewis said.

"The silver lining in all of it is that the campus has been renovated in lots of ways, he said. "We've got five new buildings on campus as a result of it and we think that we have the most beautiful community college campus in the state."

Lewis took over as president of the college in July of 2000.

