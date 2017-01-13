5 more dogs seized from Jones Co. property

New details have emerged in an animal abuse case in Jones County.

On Wednesday night, 21 dog and 17 horses were rescued from an abandoned property.

Jones County Sheriff’s deputies said the dogs were found malnourished and in deplorable conditions. They called the Southern Cross Animal Rescue for help.

Since then, deputies said Southern Pines seized five more dogs from the property Thursday, totaling the amount of animals rescued to over 40.

According to the sheriff’s office, no charges have been filed yet in the case, but authorities have been in contact with the woman who owned the animals. She is identified as Miranda Parker. The sheriff's office said charges are expected in the next couple of days.

WDAM 7 News was told the woman in charge of the animals had rescued them herself.

Most of the dogs are being housed at the Southern Pines Shelter on North 31st Avenue, in addition to the shelter's normal residents.

Southern Pines is asking for extra volunteers this weekend to help with the large number of animals.

If you want to volunteer, you can go directly to the shelter or call (601) 544-6632. The shelter is open seven days a week.

