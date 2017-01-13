Wreck on Hwy 49 causing traffic delays; southbound left lane blo - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Wreck on Hwy 49 causing traffic delays; southbound left lane blocked

By Kathryn Miller, Web Producer
FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) -

Another accident in the Hub City is causing traffic delays Friday afternoon. 

The wreck happened on Hwy 49, just before Hardy Street. 

According to MDOT Traffic, the southbound left lane is blocked. 

Motorists are urged to use caution in the area. 

