Accident on Hardy Street past Westover Drive; 2 lanes blocked

Accident on Hardy Street, just past Westover Drive/Photo credit: MDOT Traffic

An accident on Hardy Street just past Westover Drive near the I-59 ramp is causing traffic delays Friday afternoon.

According to MDOT Traffic, the two eastbound right lanes are blocked.

Law enforcement is on scene directing traffic.

Traffic is moving slowly, and motorists are urged to use caution in the area.

