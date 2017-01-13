1 jailed, 1 injured in Hub City stabbing

A Hattiesburg woman is behind bars and facing charges after a Thursday stabbing in the Hub City.

Rhonda Smith, 53, was booked into the Forrest County Jail and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

The incident happened in the 300 block of South Chancellor Road, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler.

“Upon officer’s arrival they found the suspect, Rhonda Smith, in the driveway,” Traxler said. “The victim was found inside the residence suffering from multiple stab wounds.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“The victim advised there was an altercation between them and Smith at which time Smith began to stab the victim,” Traxler said.

The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.