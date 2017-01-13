WDAM Chief Meteorologist named in top 100 Meteorology Twitter account list

WDAM Chief Meterologist Nick Lilja was named as one of the top 100 meteorologists to follow on Twitter in 2017. Source: Twitter

WDAM 7 News Chief Meteorologist was recently recognized as one of the top 100 Meteorology Twitter accounts to follow in the year 2017.

The list was released on atmolife.com.

Before working at WDAM 7 News, Nick Lilja grew up all across the United States. He's lived in Oregon, Wisconsin, New York, Virginia, and Texas. But now calls Mississippi home. And he is thrilled to be forecasting the weather for the Pine Belt.

He's been a meteorologist and storm chaser for the last five years – three of which were in Amarillo, Texas.

"It's a real honor to be alongside fellow Raycom meteorologists Samantha Roberts and Heather Sophia on the Top 100 Meteorology Twitter Accounts to Follow in 2017 list," said Lilja. "It's great that Raycom meteorologists are putting effort into twitter as it is really the best social media platform to use during severe weather."

The WDAM First Alert Weather team prides itself on being the Pine Belt's number one source for weather. The team takes it's job very seriously, bringing you the latest information on as many platforms as possible.

"It's really cool to make a list like this. I don't know that I've ever thought of myself as 'followable' but I try to just put stuff out there that I think people will find useful, interesting or funny."

Use the WDAM Weather app. Don't be like @TheRock... pic.twitter.com/5RgURypyTf — Nick Lilja (@NickLilja) January 10, 2017

Lilja also has a popular blog that goes more in depth into his forecasts. He uses Twitter to reach as many people as quickly as possible.

A few local rivers are approaching Minor flood stage due to the recent rains... https://t.co/m4eRHwYMLV — Nick Lilja (@NickLilja) January 3, 2017

"I think everyone that lives in a place with bad weather should be on Twitter. Because it is - generally - the only social media platform that cycles new material and information through your feed instantaneously," said Lilja. "That means when a warning is issued, and I tweet it out, you see it the next second. It isn't like Facebook where it is put into an algorithm. And it isn't like Snapchat or Instagram where it needs to be a picture with a caption. It is just the latest info you need. Right now."

You can follow Nick on Twitter here.

To see the entire list of Meteorology Twitter Accounts to follow in 2017, click here.

The WDAM First Alert Weather App:

Take the same tools the WDAM First Alert Weather team uses with you anywhere you go. Download the WDAM First Alert Weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast for wherever you are.

Plan your day with an hour-by-hour forecast tailored for home, work or anywhere on-the-go. Our WDAM First Alert Weather app can tell you if a storm near you has hail, strong winds or rotation.

Here are some more features of the WDAM First Alert Weather app:

Storm Tracks: See at a glance where a storm is and where it is headed

Multiple Alerts: Turn on alerts for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, floods, tropical storms/hurricanes, winter storms and more

Live severe weather coverage: Watch our live stream for continuously updated information when severe weather strikes

Updated forecasts from the {weather team brand} forecast center

Weather pictures and video sent by people who live near you

A constantly updated 10-day forecast, so your weekend is always in view

The WDAM First Alert Weather App is free in the Android and Apple app stores, part of the WDAM First Alert commitment to help keep you safe.

Apple users can download the app here. Android users can download the app here.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.