Crimestoppers searching for Collins burglary suspect

If you have any information regarding this suspect's whereabouts contact Metro Crime Stoppers. Source: Metro Crime Stoppers.

Crimestoppers are looking for this man in connection to a burglary in Collins. Source: Metro Crime Stoppers

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for tips leading to the arrest of a burglary suspect.

Investigators say the suspect broke into businesses in Collins. The suspect was last seen in Jackson.

"If you know who did this, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867)," said Diane James, Coordinator of Metro Crime Stoppers. "If your tip results in an arrest, you'll be paid cash money."

All tips to Metro Crime Stoppers are anonymous and confidential. No tips are recorded or taped. All callers are given an I.D. number instead of revealing their names.

Cash reward amounts are determined by the board of Directors for Metro Crime Stoppers.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.