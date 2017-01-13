Sheriff: Jones County mother used cocaine while pregnant

A Jones County mother has been charged with child abuse after admitting to using cocaine while she was pregnant, according to the Jones County Sheriff's Department.

The first week of January 2017, Child Protective Services received a call from a local hospital that a newborn had tested positive for cocaine.

CPS in turn sent a referral packet to Jones County Sheriff’s Investigators.

Investigators received the medical records confirming the test results and the mother, Christina K. Yanacheak, was charged.

She was taken into custody on January 13, 2017. According to the sheriff, during the interview Yanacheak admitted to using cocaine just prior to the baby’s birth.

Yanacheak bond was set on at $2,500.

