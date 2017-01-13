Freedom Baptist Church to host Celebration Life Concert

JONES COUNTY (WDAM) - Freedom Baptist Church and St. Joseph Hospice present the Celebration Life Concert January 28 at 6 p.m. at the church, located at 971 Freedom Road in the Myrick Community. The event will feature the music of The Bibletones and The Steeles. For more details, call the church at 601-428-1955.
