One charged with grand larceny auto in Laurel

A 22-year-old has been charged with grand larceny auto in Laurel after an incident on Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to North 14th avenue in reference to a stolen vehicle. They spotted the car on 10th street and 13th avenue.

The vehicle was recovered, but according to LPD DeChristopher Arrington fled on foot before being arrested on 10th street.

Arrington will be in court Friday afternoon for his initial appearance.

