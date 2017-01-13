Forecast: Great weekend weather expected.

Happy Friday everyone!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM. Please use caution when driving and use the low beams.

After the fog burns off expect a very nice day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

More fog is possible in the Pine Belt tonight with lows in the 50s.

Saturday and Sunday look great and mainly dry and mild with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return by early next week. Some heavy rain and a maybe a few severe thunderstorms can't be ruled out and we will continue to monitor the situation.

Have a great weekend!

