Sumrall soccer atop region in just second season

The Sumrall soccer program is in just year two of its existence, but head coach Todd Siders already has both the Bobcats (9-6-1) and Lady Bobcats (12-3-1) contending for a region 7-4A title.

A former goalkeeper at Oak Grove, Siders was put in charge of building the Sumrall soccer program from the ground up.

With a district title on the line next Friday at North Pike, one might say construction is ahead of schedule.

"Just chemistry and knowing the players, knowing each other,” said Sumrall senior midfielder Oleg Mills. “Having a bond with each other has definitely helped us a lot."

"I think it's a testament to how hard these kids have worked,” Siders said. “You walked into the tryouts and we had a few kids that had played before but not many. The big key is we were athletic. Just over two years we've been able to pick up the game quickly and we still have a long ways to go but it's just a testament to how hard they've worked to get this far this fast. We're trying to get away from we're a brand new program mentality right now. We're here now and we've established it and we're a threat to be played with."

