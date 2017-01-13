Seminary's Felix McCullum signs with William Carey Baseball

As a running back for Seminary, Felix McCullum was named to the second team all-state in 2016.

But it’s as a baseball player that McCullum has earned a scholarship to William Carey University.

The Seminary senior outfielder, who holds a .335 career batting average with the Bulldogs, signed his letter of intent with the Crusaders on Thursday afternoon.

"Very excited,” McCullum said. “Close to home, I can see my family, they can come watch me play. I'm just happy, excited, ready to play college ball."



"I think it's great,” said Seminary head coach Jeff Graves. “I think it's a great fit. [William Carey head coach Bobby] Halford and I have a good relationship and seeing what kind of product he puts on the field, I think Felix is going to fit in there pretty quickly."

