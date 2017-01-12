Jones Co. Courthouse committee holds first meeting

This is a press release from the Jones County Board of Supervisors:

The Courthouse Restoration Committee held its first meeting on January 10, 2017. The meeting was held at the Ellisville Courthouse. Members of the Committee were welcomed by Chief Administrative Officer, Danielle Ashley. Lance Chancellor; Grants/ Statistical Administrator gave a tour of the Ellisville Courthouse to the committee members. Several issues including, finance and maintenance were discussed after the tour was given. The mission of the committee is committee is to recommend a comprehensive plan to the Jones County Board of Supervisors that addresses how to best restore and maintain two courthouses.

Chief Administrative Officer, Danielle Ashley expressed, the meeting was a “Great foundation for the work the committee must do. We have a great group of individuals who all bring something different to the table. Very knowledgeable and valuable.”

Members of the Courthouse Restoration Committee are Charlotte Grayson, Petey Barnett, James Ray Bush, Grant Hedgepeth, Linda Walton and Roy Boutwell. Advisory members are Circuit Clerk, Concetta Brooks; Chancery Clerk, Bart Gavin; Tax Collector, Ramona Blackledge; Staff Architecture, Ken Hester (CAS. N. Clark Associates, LTD); and Director of Maintenance, David Henry, Former Mayor of Laurel; Susan Boone Vincent, Sherriff Alex Hodge, and Major Jamie Tedford.