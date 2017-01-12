2 men injured during Jasper Co. shooting

Two men remain hospitalized Thursday after a shootout occurred in Jasper County.

Jasper County deputies responded to the shooting at County Road 179 in the Stringer community.

Both men, Jacob Lee Campbell and Eddie Tatum, were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the men are related, and it all started after an argument escalated.

The incident is still under investigation.

