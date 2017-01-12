2 men injured during Jasper Co. shooting

Southern Miss baseball fell to Rice Saturday 11-4 in a Conference USA contest.More >>
Southern Miss softball got a 4-2 win Saturday over the University of Texas at San Antonio.More >>
Lots of folks will get to go to summer camp this year, thanks to some hungry people who had a craving for crawfish Saturday.More >>
You have a few more chances to see a live, local musical production about Jesus' last hours before his crucifixion, resurrection and ascension.More >>
Hattiesburg and the Lion's Club are celebrating seven decades of bringing smiles to children's faces at Easter.More >>
