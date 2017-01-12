Hattiesburg museum to honor veterans from Global War on Terrorism

Veterans of the Global War on Terrorism will be honored in a ceremony at the African-American Military History Museum on Jan. 26. Photo credit WDAM.

African-American veterans from the Global War on Terrorism will be honored in a special ceremony.

Hattiesburg's African-American Military History Museum will host an event in their honor at 1 p.m. on Jan. 26.

It's the kick-off event for the museum's annual Black History Month celebration.

Museum staff are trying to contact as many veterans as possible by Friday, Jan. 20, to include them in the event.

"We want to get the word out to our community and let them know that we want to recognize them, we want to honor them and we want to know their stories, their experience, so that we can share it with our community," said Latoya Norman, museum manager.

Other Black History Month events at the museum will include Story Time with a Soldier, Fireside Chats and a second annual, "Collections Inspired by a Soldier's Sacrifice" poetry slam.

