All lanes blocked on I-59 near Exit 93

Both lanes are blocked on the interstate near exit 93. Source: MDOT

A crash on I-59 at US 11 near Exit 93 in Laurel has all lanes of the interstate blocked.

According to MDOT, both southbound lanes of the interstate are affected as crews clear the scene.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes. Traffic delays could last for 40 minutes to an hour.

