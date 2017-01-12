One injured in 18-wheeler accident in Jones Co.

One person was injured in a late night accident in Jones County Wednesday.

At around 9:20 p.m., units from Hebron Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of what was reported to be a one vehicle rollover on Highway 84 West.

The Jones County Fire Council said that Hebron firefighters were finishing up at the scene of a vehicle fire about a mile from the accident and were advised by a wrecker driver that a two vehicle accident involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler had occurred.

According to reports, the two vehicles collided and the pickup truck rolled several times into the median; the 18-wheeler stopped several feet from the scene on the shoulder of the highway.

The 18-wheeler sustained some damage to its front-end and the pickup truck sustained significant damage to most parts of the vehicle.

According to a news release issued by the council, the 19-year-old male driver of the pickup truck sustained what appeared to be moderate injuries and was transported by EMServ ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment. Both the passenger of the pickup truck and the driver of the 18-wheeler refused transport to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

An intersection near where the accident took place was completely shutdown for emergency vehicles and both lanes nearest the median on both sides of the highway were briefly shutdown.

Emergency personnel on scene included Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell and Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Fire apparatus included Hebron Engine, Rescue and Brush.

