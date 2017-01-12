Cochran supports first step to repeal, replace Obamacare

This is a news release from the office of U.S. Senator Thad Cochran.

U.S. Senator Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) early Thursday morning issued the following statement regarding his vote in support for a resolution to set in motion the legislative process to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

“Passage of this resolution begins the important process of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, which I’ve consistently maintained was flawed from the beginning. The goal will be to undo policies and regulations that limited choice, increased costs and diminished access to healthcare. Mississippians understand that this expensive, big government experiment is not working well.”

On Wednesday evening the Senate began a long series of votes on S.Con.Res.3, a budget resolution to establish a reconciliation instruction for Senate and House committees to develop legislation to replace Obamacare.

The final Senate vote on S.Con.Res.3 was 51 to 48.

