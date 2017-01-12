Consider This: Call your local legislator, let your voice be heard

Consider This is an editorial series by WDAM General Manager Jama Killingsworth. Souce: WDAM

The state legislature is now in session and many bills have already been filed. One proposal from last year that failed to pass was Campaign Finance Reform, which would prevent lawmakers from spending campaign dollars for personal use.

Earlier this week, the House of Representatives passed a Campaign Finance Reform Bill written by House Speaker Phillip Gunn.

Local Representative Brad Touchstone of Lamar County, has stated that he feels such a bill will provide voters with assurances that campaign donations are transparent and spent only on campaign-related expenses.

Previously some lawmakers spent campaign dollars on items such as clothing, vacations, and personal rent.

We applaud Representatives Gunn and Touchstone for looking out for the best interest of Mississippi’s voters.

With a new session comes new opportunity. Opportunity for our elected officials to pass legislation that is in the best interest of the citizens and for the citizens to stay informed on legislative issues. Stay informed of the issues and contact your elected officials to let them know your expectations for the 2017 legislative session.

