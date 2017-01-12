Traffic stop nets armed robbery suspect

A high speed chase ended in the arrest of an out of state robbery suspect. Source: WDAM

A Thursday afternoon traffic stop on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg ended with an armed robbery suspect in custody.

The stop occurred at the 59 mile marker on Interstate 59, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman Brent Barfield.

"A Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper intercepted the vehicle traveling southbound at the 69 mile marker on Interstate 59, and given the nature of the alleged suspect and the nature of the incident he was believed to be involved in, the trooper followed him to the 59 mile marker," said Barfield. "He followed that suspect to an isolated area on 59, with other units from Forrest and Lamar County Sheriff's Department and Hattiesburg Police following behind."

According to Barfield, the MHP officer initiated the traffic stop and the suspect was taken into custody.

A mask and b.b. gun believed to be used in the armed robbery in Louisiana were recovered in the vehicle according to MHP officials.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations was called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

The suspect has been identified as Nicholas Licciardi, 22, of Louisiana according to Barfield.

He will be booked in to the Forrest County Jail, where he will be awaiting extradition to Louisiana according to Barfield.

