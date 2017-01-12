Camper destroyed in Jones County fire

An early morning fire on Wednesday destroyed a camper in Jones County.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, firefighters with M&M, Powers and Glade Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of a fully involved camper home fire on G. Morgan Road.

A nearby neighbor saw the blaze and called 911, initially stating that the occupants were still inside, according to the council.

However, it was later confirmed that the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. Firefighters worked as quickly as possible to subdue the blaze, but unfortunately most of the camper was already burning before firefighters arrived.

The home is a total loss. According to reports, the owners of the camper home were living in the camper while remodeling their home next door, which had also caught fire a few months ago.

Emergency personnel on scene included M&M, Powers and Glade Volunteer Fire Departments, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell, EMServ Ambulance Service and Jones County Sheriff's Department.

Fire apparatus included M&M Engine and Tanker; Powers Engine and Tanker; and Glade Engine and Tanker.

