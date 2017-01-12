Crash causing delays, lane closure on I-59 past US 11

Traffic is delayed in the area until the scene is cleared. Source: WDAM

A tractor-trailer overturned in the median of I-59 south of Hwy 11. Source: WDAM

A crash on I-59 past US 11 in Hattiesburg is causing traffic delays for morning commuters.

According to MDOT, the left southbound lane of I-59 is closed and an 18-wheeler is in the median.

Lt. Jon Traxler with the Hattiesburg Police Department said around 6:30 a.m. a truck entering the roadway lost control. The 18-wheeler attempted to avoid the crash and went into the median.

The pickup truck overturned, but the driver only sustained minor injuries, according to Traxler.

Traxler also said that the 18-wheeler driver was not injured.

Motorists are urged to use caution in this area until the scene is cleared.

