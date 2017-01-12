Forecast: Mild weather to stick around through the weekend.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt.

Expect mostly cloudy skies today but there may be a peek or two of sun at times.

There is a 20% chance of seeing a little rain in spots with highs in the 70s.

Fog is possible after midnight tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

For Friday into the weekend expect mainly dry weather with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Better rain chances return next week.

